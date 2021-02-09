AEW Announces Hangman Page Promo For Tomorrow’s Edition Of Dynamite

Hangman Page has caught the eye of Matt Hardy in recent weeks on AEW Dynamite, in addition to being courted by The Dark Order over the past few months. Perhaps Page will offer more details on his future plans on this week’s edition of Dynamite.

AEW announced on Twitter that Page is set to speak on tomorrow night’s show, which figures to offer some insight into his thoughts on Hardy’s recruiting of him.

Here’s the updated card for Dynamite:

* Falls Count Anywhere Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela

* Women’s Eliminator Tournament First Round: Leyla Hirsh vs. Thunder Rosa

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Sting interviews by Tony Schiavone

* Hangman Page speaks