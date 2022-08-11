wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page Turns Down Offer From Young Bucks On Dynamite, Darby Allin Beats Brody King
– The Young Bucks tried to recruit Hangman Page to join them on AEW Dynamite, but ended up empty-handed. Tonight’s show saw the Bucks speak with Page and try to get him to team with them in the Trios Championship Tournament, but he said no:
Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV?
Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
– Darby Allin defeated Brody King in a Coffin Match on tonight’s show, which saw Sting emerge from the coffin to come to his ally’s aid:
#HouseOfBlack’s Brody King makes his way to the ring but Darby Allin wastes no time in going straight after Brody King as this Coffin Match gets underway here at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KCyYcg8CjF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
It's STIIIIIING!!! How will Malakai Black respond to this face-off right now? Watch #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/1IwZ4bo7SL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Not Interested In Another Match, Even If It’s ‘Saudi Money’
- Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion