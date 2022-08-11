wrestling / News

AEW News: Hangman Page Turns Down Offer From Young Bucks On Dynamite, Darby Allin Beats Brody King

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page Young Bucks AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– The Young Bucks tried to recruit Hangman Page to join them on AEW Dynamite, but ended up empty-handed. Tonight’s show saw the Bucks speak with Page and try to get him to team with them in the Trios Championship Tournament, but he said no:

– Darby Allin defeated Brody King in a Coffin Match on tonight’s show, which saw Sting emerge from the coffin to come to his ally’s aid:

