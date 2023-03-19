wrestling / News
AEW News: Company Happy With Attendance For Last Night’s House Rules, Tony Khan At Show, Latest Hey! (EW)
March 19, 2023 | Posted by
– A new report has a couple of notes about last night’s inaugural AEW House Rules show. PWInsider reports that the show was an official sell-out with over 3,000 in attendance, and that AEW was “thrilled” with the turnout for the show.
– The site also noted that Tony Khan was in attendance, the same way he would have been for a broadcast, and that John Thorne’s promotion AIW provided logistical support as did WWE alumnus Tomy Chimel.
– The latest episode of Hey! (EW) features The Kingdom appearing, as you can see below: