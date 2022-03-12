wrestling / News
AEW News: Hardy Boys Appear on Rampage, House of Black Teases Next Target
March 12, 2022 | Posted by
– The Hardy Boys made an appearance on tonight’s AEW Rampage, making the save for Darby Allin and Sting. Friday night’s show saw Allin defeat Marq Quen, after which the Andrade Family Office prepared to attack only to have the Hardys come to the rescue:
– The House of Black had a new vignette on tonight’s show, teasing their next targets:
#HouseOfBlack knows your secrets… Which means the House knows your truth. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IwuIryWcle
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2022