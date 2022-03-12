wrestling / News

AEW News: Hardy Boys Appear on Rampage, House of Black Teases Next Target

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Hardy Boys Image Credit: AEW

– The Hardy Boys made an appearance on tonight’s AEW Rampage, making the save for Darby Allin and Sting. Friday night’s show saw Allin defeat Marq Quen, after which the Andrade Family Office prepared to attack only to have the Hardys come to the rescue:

– The House of Black had a new vignette on tonight’s show, teasing their next targets:

