AEW News: Hardy Boys Cut Promo on Briscoes, Esquire Profiles CM Punk, Revolution Media Call Set

– The Hardy Boys have released a new promo responding to the Briscoes, who they may well be facing soon. Matt and Jeff Hardy appear in the new promo responding to the Briscoes’ trash talk, as you can see below. The video is described as follows:

“On Saturday, March 12th, The Hardy Boyz begin the final run of their careers in BTW. In Boston, Massuchusets, Matt & Jeff Hardy will face either The Briscoes or The SATs in Big Time Wrestling’s main event matchup. Since The Briscoes had so much trash to talk about us, we decided to eviscerate them.”

– Esquire published a lengthy profile piece on CM Punk detailing his comeback to wrestling and arrival in AEW. You can read the article, which features some interviews with friends of Punk’s and talks about his WWE departure and time off before he eventually returned, here.

– Tony Khan is hosting a media call ahead of AEW Revolution on Wednesday at 1 PM ET.