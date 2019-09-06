AEW Has a TV-14 Rating On TNT Cable Listing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that TNT has sent out information for cable company listings which reveal that AEW will be TV-14 when it debuts on October 2. The show is also listed as “All Elite Wrestling,” although Tony Khan has said that this will not be the title of the show. He also said that the official title will be revealed at some point.

The description for the episode, listed as a ‘sports event’, reads: “The inaugural weekly card, from Washington, D.C. AEW introduces statistics to pro wrestling and allows competitors to showcase their athleticism. Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks and Cody and Brandi Rhodes are among the headliners.”

The decision to go TV-14 was made by both AEW and TNT. TNT has given them ‘specific bylaws’ for what lines they can’t cross, but they will have an edgier product than WWE.