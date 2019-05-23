wrestling / News

AEW Has Plans For A Drug Testing Program

May 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that full time talent contracts for AEW will have provisions for drug testing. He noted that there are no details at this time but the promotion is planning to have a drug-testing program.

