wrestling / News
AEW Has Plans For A Drug Testing Program
May 23, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that full time talent contracts for AEW will have provisions for drug testing. He noted that there are no details at this time but the promotion is planning to have a drug-testing program.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Isn’t Taking on WWE: ‘I Just Want More Wrestling For Everybody’
- Ryback Talks About Getting Low Pay For WWE Events He Headlined
- Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Meeting Sable, Why He Signed Marc Mero
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999