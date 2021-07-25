AEW Has Reportedly Been Planning FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz Since May

– A report by Fightful Select has some additional information on the highly anticipated tag team match between Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR for Wednesday’s upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to the report, the tag team match has been in the planning stages for months, since at least mid-May. The report noted that this feud highlights a lot of AEW’s long-term planning.

In early 2020, AEW stated that some programs, matches and feuds were booked months in advance. However, the global pandemic did hinder a lot of the long-term planning AEW had in store for last year. Later on, AEW did manage to course correct, and Fightful reports that a lot of what was planned still ended up taking place. Additionally, AEW also reportedly has a singles program in the works for the fall season.

The Inner Circle’s Santana & Ortiz vs. The Pinnacle’s FTR will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite. The card will be held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm ET on TNT.