AEW Has Reportedly Created Trios Title Belts

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after years of rumors, AEW has created a set of trios title belts. Obviously, they wouldn’t create the belts unless they had the intent to introduce them.

AEW CEO Tony Khan previously hinted that they were on the way, but he didn’t want to do the tournament until Kenny Omega returned.

There are plenty of possible trios teams in the company right now, including The Young Bucks & Omega, Adam Cole & reDRagon, Blackpool Combat Club, Jurassic Express & Christian Cage, Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, Death Triangle, House of Black, Team Taz, the Jericho Appreciation Society, Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz and The Dark Order, with the possibility of more wrestlers being grouped together.