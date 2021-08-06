UPDATE: Tony Khan Denies Rumors That AEW Offered Contract to Adam Cole

UPDATE: Dave Meltzer took to Twitter to update his story, noting that AEW President Tony Khan has denied reports the company made an offer to Adam Cole.

Tony Khan said it is incorrect and he has not made an offer to Adam Cole. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2021

Original: As we previously reported, Adam Cole’s current deal with WWE is set to expire after Summerslam. It initially was set to expire beforehand, but he was said to have signed a short-term deal that will keep him on through the PPV. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW made an offer to Cole at one point in the past couple of months.

According to a source close to the situation, Cole is currently negotiating a deal with NXT and is still considering his options. He has not agreed to either offer as of now. If he does let his WWE deal expire, he will be a free agent with no non-compete clause and could presumably show up anywhere immediately after.