AEW Has Yet To Decide If It Will Acknowledge Jon Moxley As IWGP US Champion On Air

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has yet to make a decision on whether or not it will acknowledge that Jon Moxley is the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion when he appears at Fyter Fest on June 29 at Daytona Beach.

One of the reasons why they’re not sure is that AEW and NJPW do not have a working relationship. NJPW instead works with ROH, which is, of course, competition to AEW. One of the reasons for it, however, is that they don’t want to create an “elephant in the room” since either their fans subscribe to New Japan World or are at least aware that Moxley is a champion. Plus AEW also previously acknowledged the AAA tag belts when they had a title defense at Double or Nothing.