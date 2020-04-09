wrestling / News
AEW Has Yet To Make Decision About ‘Elite Deletion’ Match Between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho
April 9, 2020
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy challenged Chris Jericho to come to the Hardy compound for an ‘Elite Deletion’ match. Chris Jericho has yet to respond, even though he was on commentary last night.
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that while AEW is considering the match, it’s not something that is a ‘sure thing’ yet and is ‘still being decided upon.’ It’s unknown why the promo ran if AEW is still not sure about the match yet.
