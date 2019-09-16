wrestling / News
AEW Headed To Indianapolis On November 20, Tickets Go On Sale Friday
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will hold a TV taping for AEW on TNT on November 20 in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.
#AEW heads to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum (@IndyStateFair) on Wed, Nov. 20th for a LIVE broadcast of @AEWonTNT – Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Sept 20th at Noon ET / 11am CST – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/XV8LeI866k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 16, 2019
Here’s an updated schedule:
October 2: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (TNT Debut)
October 9: Agganis Arena in Boston, MA (TNT)
October 16: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA (TNT)
October 23: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (TNT)
October 30: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV (TNT)
November 6: Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC (TNT)
November 9: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD (AEW Full Gear on PPV)
November 13: Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN (TNT)
November 20: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN (TNT)
November 27: Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL (TNT)
More Trending Stories
- nZo on How Vince McMahon Created a Monopoly With WWE, How Vince Calls WWE ‘Our Company’
- Jim Ross on How the Black Scorpion Angle Hurt Sting’s First WCW Title Run, Says Ole Anderson Did It on a Whim in Response to TBS Execs
- Eric Bischoff Explains How Turner Broadcasting Executives Sabotaged WCW in the Late 1990s and Wanted WCW Gone
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Rick Rude to WWE for DX Bodyguard Role in 1997, How Rude Once Threatened to Kill Him