AEW Headed To Indianapolis On November 20, Tickets Go On Sale Friday

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will hold a TV taping for AEW on TNT on November 20 in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.

Here’s an updated schedule:

October 2: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (TNT Debut)
October 9: Agganis Arena in Boston, MA (TNT)
October 16: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA (TNT)
October 23: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (TNT)
October 30: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV (TNT)
November 6: Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC (TNT)
November 9: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD (AEW Full Gear on PPV)
November 13: Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN (TNT)
November 20: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN (TNT)
November 27: Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL (TNT)

