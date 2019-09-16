AEW Headed To Indianapolis On November 20, Tickets Go On Sale Friday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will hold a TV taping for AEW on TNT on November 20 in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.

#AEW heads to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum (@IndyStateFair) on Wed, Nov. 20th for a LIVE broadcast of @AEWonTNT – Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Sept 20th at Noon ET / 11am CST – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/XV8LeI866k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 16, 2019

Here’s an updated schedule:

October 2: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (TNT Debut)

October 9: Agganis Arena in Boston, MA (TNT)

October 16: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA (TNT)

October 23: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (TNT)

October 30: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV (TNT)

November 6: Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC (TNT)

November 9: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD (AEW Full Gear on PPV)

November 13: Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN (TNT)

November 20: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN (TNT)

November 27: Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL (TNT)