AEW Headed To Miami On January 15 For Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air an episode of AEW Dynamite on January 15 from the Watsco Center at the University of Miami. Tickets go on sale on November 22 and prices start at $20. The current schedule of Dynamite tapings includes:

November 13: Nashville, Tennessee

November 20: Indianapolis, Indiana

November 27: Chicago, Illinois

December 4: Champaign, Illinois

December 11: Garland, Texas

December 18: Corpus Christi, Texas

January 1, 2020: Jacksonville, Florida

January 8, 2020: Southaven, Mississippi

January 15, 2020: Miami, Florida