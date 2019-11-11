wrestling / News
AEW Headed To Miami On January 15 For Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air an episode of AEW Dynamite on January 15 from the Watsco Center at the University of Miami. Tickets go on sale on November 22 and prices start at $20. The current schedule of Dynamite tapings includes:
November 13: Nashville, Tennessee
November 20: Indianapolis, Indiana
November 27: Chicago, Illinois
December 4: Champaign, Illinois
December 11: Garland, Texas
December 18: Corpus Christi, Texas
January 1, 2020: Jacksonville, Florida
January 8, 2020: Southaven, Mississippi
January 15, 2020: Miami, Florida
MIAMI! #AEWDynamite is coming!
Wednesday, January 15th
Watsco Center at the University of Miami
Tickets go on sale Friday Nov 22nd & start at $20!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full ticket and pricing details
AEW tickets make great holiday gifts
*hint hint nudge nudge* pic.twitter.com/D4BV7tBVz9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on When He Knew He Was Leaving WWE, Having to Apologize For Accidental F-Bomb
- Jim Ross Recalls Ric Flair Taking Jerry Lawler Promos Personally, Going on Radio Rant Against Lawler
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If He Thinks AEW Is Losing Money, Cost of Dynamite
- More Details On Fight Between Jimmy Havoc & Excalibur During AEW Full Gear Weekend, Tony Khan Comments On It