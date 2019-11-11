wrestling / News

AEW Headed To Miami On January 15 For Dynamite

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air an episode of AEW Dynamite on January 15 from the Watsco Center at the University of Miami. Tickets go on sale on November 22 and prices start at $20. The current schedule of Dynamite tapings includes:

November 13: Nashville, Tennessee
November 20: Indianapolis, Indiana
November 27: Chicago, Illinois
December 4: Champaign, Illinois
December 11: Garland, Texas
December 18: Corpus Christi, Texas
January 1, 2020: Jacksonville, Florida
January 8, 2020: Southaven, Mississippi
January 15, 2020: Miami, Florida

