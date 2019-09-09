wrestling / News
AEW Headed To Nashville For TNT Episode on November 13
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air the seventh episode of AEW on TNT on November 13 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET. This will also be the first episode of the show after Full Gear. No matches have been announced at this time. This is the second show set for November, as the promotion will also hit Chicago on November 27, the night before Thanksgiving.
#AEW heads to the historic Municipal Auditorium (@NMAuditorium) in #Nashville on Wed, Nov. 13th for a LIVE broadcast of @AEWonTNT – Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Sept 13th at 11am CST / Noon ET – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/vBEUve2um3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2019
October 2: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (TNT Debut)
October 9: Agganis Arena in Boston, MA (TNT)
October 16: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA (TNT)
October 23: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (TNT)
October 30: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV (TNT)
November 6: Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC (TNT)
November 9: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD (AEW Full Gear on PPV)
November 13: Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN (TNT)
November 27: Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL (TNT)
More Trending Stories
- Sha Samuels and Revolution Pro Issue Statements After ‘Shoot Attack’ Injures Referee, Josh Bodom Deletes Tweet on Incident
- Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds
- WWE Files Trademarks For Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent