AEW Headed To Nashville For TNT Episode on November 13

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air the seventh episode of AEW on TNT on November 13 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET. This will also be the first episode of the show after Full Gear. No matches have been announced at this time. This is the second show set for November, as the promotion will also hit Chicago on November 27, the night before Thanksgiving.

October 2: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (TNT Debut)

October 9: Agganis Arena in Boston, MA (TNT)

October 16: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA (TNT)

October 23: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (TNT)

October 30: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV (TNT)

November 6: Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC (TNT)

November 9: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD (AEW Full Gear on PPV)

November 13: Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN (TNT)

November 27: Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL (TNT)