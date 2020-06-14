wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Heels Raises $2,000 For Charity, Sammy Guevara Shares Fan Comic About Him

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Heels

– The AEW Heels community has raised a nice little sum for some important charities, as Brandi Rhodes noted on Twitter. The community, which was launched last month to support women in all aspects of wrestling from stars to fans, held a raffle and raised $2,000 that is being donated to The Trevor Project and the George Floyd Fund.

The Trevor Project devotes its efforts to suicide prevention among LGTBQ youths, while the George Floyd Fund was set up following Floyd’s death to assist his family.

– Sammy Guevara posted a fan comic shared to him that you can check out below:

