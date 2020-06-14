AEW News: AEW Heels Raises $2,000 For Charity, Sammy Guevara Shares Fan Comic About Him

– The AEW Heels community has raised a nice little sum for some important charities, as Brandi Rhodes noted on Twitter. The community, which was launched last month to support women in all aspects of wrestling from stars to fans, held a raffle and raised $2,000 that is being donated to The Trevor Project and the George Floyd Fund.

The Trevor Project devotes its efforts to suicide prevention among LGTBQ youths, while the George Floyd Fund was set up following Floyd’s death to assist his family.

We raised $1885 last night amongst the #AEWHeels community! This will go towards The Trevor Project and George Floyd Fund. Thank you everyone and congrats Ashley! https://t.co/Pm9HmvVeZo — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 13, 2020

