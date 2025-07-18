wrestling / News
AEW News: Highlight From Mina Shirakawa’s ROH Supercard Of Honor Win, Marina Shafir On Saraya’s Podcast
– ROH has released the highlight club from Mina Shirakawa’s interim ROH Women’s World TV Championship win at last weekend’s Supercard Of Honor. You can see the clip below from the match, which saw Shirakawa defeat Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Yuka Sakazaki to become the interim champion:
– Marina Shafir is the guest on the latest episode of Saraya’s Rulebreakers podcast. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
“From escaping Soviet Moldova to fighting her way through judo, MMA, and pro wrestling, Marina Shafir has never played by the rules—because the rules were never built for women like her. In this episode, Saraya welcomes the ice-cold assassin with a heart of fire to talk about finding power in discipline, calling for help in a silent locker room, and why being unapproachable is sometimes the safest thing a woman can be. They dig into Marina’s immigrant roots, her love story with fellow wrestler Roderick Strong, and the brutal realities of motherhood, marriage, and misogyny in the ring. She opens up about surviving harassment, raising a son with empathy, and what it really takes to carve out space in a male-dominated industry. Raw, righteous, and razor-sharp. Marina doesn’t flinch—and she doesn’t miss.”
