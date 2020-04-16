wrestling / News

AEW News: Highlights From Jake Hager vs. Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy Distracts Kip Sabian

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Title against Jake Hager, and highlights are online. AEW released the clip of Moxley and Hager’s empty arena match, which you can see below. Moxley defeated Hager in a lengthy bout to retain the title:

– The company also shared a clip from Kip Sabian’s win over Chuck Taylor, which you can see below. The clip features Penelope Ford distracting Taylor, followed by Cassidy trying to do the same with Sabian:

