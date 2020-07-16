wrestling / News
AEW News: Highlights of Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Inner Circle Gets Juiced
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at Fight For the Fallen, and a clip is online. You can see the highlight video below from the match:
– Also on Fight For the Fallen, Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle found themselves doused in Orange Juice after Orange Cassidy gave the signal amid their celebration of Jericho’s won over Cassidy last week:
