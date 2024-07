– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Chicago:

– Today’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV includes Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. David Finlay from Wrestle Kingdom 18.

– Today’s WWE Main Event includes the following:

* The Creed Brothers vs. The LWO

* Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne