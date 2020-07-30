wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante Highlights, Arn Anderson’s Latest Coach Corner

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Hikaru Shida

– Highlights from Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s Championship defends against Diamante are online. You can see the video below from the match, which Shida won to retain the title:

– AEW also posted the latest Coach’s Corner segment with Arn Anderson, where he reacted to the Dark Order attacking Cody and Matt Cordona coming to the save:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Arn Anderson, Hikaru Shida, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading