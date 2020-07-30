wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante Highlights, Arn Anderson’s Latest Coach Corner
– Highlights from Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s Championship defends against Diamante are online. You can see the video below from the match, which Shida won to retain the title:
– AEW also posted the latest Coach’s Corner segment with Arn Anderson, where he reacted to the Dark Order attacking Cody and Matt Cordona coming to the save:
#CoachsCorner with Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow)
07/29/20 Jacksonville, Florida#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4kxUQTtN8W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
