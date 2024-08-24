wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida Teases Character Change On Rampage, Mina Shirakawa Picks Up Win

August 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida AEW Rampage 8-23-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Hikaru Shida cut a promo proclaiming herself the Ace of the AEW women’s division on this week’s Rampage. You can see the full promo below from the episode, with Shida saying that despite her loss to Mercedes Mone on last week’s Dynamite she’s the ace of the division and should perhaps start showing that to everyone:

– Mina Shirakawa competed on this week’s show, getting a win over Robyn Renegade. This was her first match on AEW TV since June:

