AEW News: Hikaru Shida Teases Character Change On Rampage, Mina Shirakawa Picks Up Win

– Hikaru Shida cut a promo proclaiming herself the Ace of the AEW women’s division on this week’s Rampage. You can see the full promo below from the episode, with Shida saying that despite her loss to Mercedes Mone on last week’s Dynamite she’s the ace of the division and should perhaps start showing that to everyone:

Hikaru Shida is ready to show EVERYONE what it really means to be the ACE of the #AEW Women's Division! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@shidahikaru | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/zk7piPXr5k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2024

– Mina Shirakawa competed on this week’s show, getting a win over Robyn Renegade. This was her first match on AEW TV since June: