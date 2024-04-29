AEW Hires New Director of Live Events

In a post on Twitter, Jeremy Flynn announced that he has been hired by AEW as the new senior marketing director of live events. He previously worked as the Senior Director of Marketing, Live Events for Professional Bull Riders. He has a MBA in Business Administration and a BBA in Marketing from the University of Central Arkansas.

He wrote: “The last two years with the @PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for @AEW! There are so many amazing things happening here and I’m excited to be a part of the journey.”