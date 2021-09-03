AEW Hires New Executive For International Expansion

AEW has brought in a new head for their international expansion efforts, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company hired Shane Emerson to be their Head of Global Programming and Partnerships. Emerson started with the company this week and will be leading their efforts to expand internationally in all aspects including licensing and partnerships.

Emerson had a similar role in Impact Wrestling, working there from 2011 through 2017 where he was quite well liked and considered to be someone who got a lot done for the company in terms of its international business. Since leaving Impact, he had been with financial counseling company Ramsey Solutions.