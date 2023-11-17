AEW Hiring Vice President of People and Culture

AEW has announced that they are looking to hire a new Vice President of People and Culture. This position works directly with Tony Khan and the management team.

The Vice President of People and Culture is responsible for driving and executing talent management including recruitment and retention, employee relations, succession planning, compensation design, total rewards, training, executive coaching, and people development. The Vice President of People and Culture will also be responsible for collaborating with the CEO and leadership team to shape and refine the culture and employee experience. This Vice President will create, implement, and monitor programs and policies that support AEW’s core values. This Vice President will sit alongside the broader executive management team and serve as a strategic thought partner on overall business and individual departmental success.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategic Leadership

* Serve as key member of the leadership team on organizational goals and direction.

* Design a people-centric atmosphere of motivation, interaction, and enthusiasm for the furtherment of the business.

* Build an acclaimed reputation across culture, community, and people development.

* Create and maintain an emotional connection for the staff and its stated mission.

* Collaborate with the executive team on organizational design and human capital strategy as well as implementation.

* Partner with executive team on goal development, talent mapping, and strategic initiatives.

Talent, Learning, & Development

* Lead talent management, executive coaching, training, leadership development, succession planning, and change management.

* Build quality and depth of talent, including employee development, and prepare the organization for future opportunities.

* Actively work with CEO on identifying top performers at all levels, creating metric-based individual career growth plans to develop future leaders, and building robust succession plans for critical leadership and management positions.

* Direct the performance evaluation process. Work collaboratively with Finance and department heads on compensation and total reward programs to continue to motivate and incentivize high employee performance.

* Build sharing and learning platforms for staff to engage, learn, and grow from each other.

* Facilitate employee recognition, reward, and retention programs to drive performance, and recognize success.

* Develop and oversee AEW’s Employee Resource Groups.

Recruiting & Hiring

* Recruit top talent for a wide variety of departments and positions with a focus on a high performing atmosphere.

Work closely with hiring managers to meet their current and future needs.

* Align HR strategy to organizational strategy; ensure the right people are in the right roles.

* Build a robust external network of best-in-class talent with an emphasis on leaders from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

* Enhance our employment brand as one that attracts a diverse applicant pool.

Strategic Planning

* Prepare an annual business plan outlining goals, objectives, and strategies.

* Develop metrics to assess the climate of the organization and community.

* Ensure benchmarking and best practices are met with respect to diversity and inclusion.

* Prepare and manage annual operating budget.

* Work with Community Impact team to build, manage and execute strategies to support the organization’s efforts to engage with and drive brand advocacy within diverse communities.

