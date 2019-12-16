AEW Hits 100,000 Live Event Tickets Sold In First Year

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the promotion has sold 100,000 tickets in its first year for live events, including PPVs and episodes of AEW Dynamite. Here’s a press release:

AEW Reaches 100,000 Live Event Tickets-Sold Milestone in Inaugural Year

— Red-Hot AEW Playing to Big Audiences Across Nation with Weekly TNT Show and PPV Events —

December 16, 2019 – Since selling its first ticket for DOUBLE OR NOTHING back in May, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that it has reached the 100,000 live event tickets-sold milestone. In just eight months, AEW has produced 16 live events resulting in 91,222 tickets sold, with an average of 5,701 tickets sold per show. With the upcoming shows currently on sale, which as of today accounts for another 14,081 tickets sold, AEW’s grand total ticket sales for the year is 105,303. This achievement is the latest in a string of successes for the ground-breaking wrestling league, which has consistently played to impressive crowds during its weekly DYNAMITE show on TNT and special pay-per-view events. Fans attending DYNAMITE and AEW’s PPV events experience an atmosphere second to none in professional wrestling, dazzling television audiences in the US and abroad. After DYNAMITE started with a bang as Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and the biggest network debut on TNT in five years, the show has continued to build momentum, reaching 30 million people in its first two months.

“To think one year ago, we hadn’t yet announced the launch of AEW and our first show wouldn’t occur until late May, and today we are celebrating more than 100,000 live event tickets sold – it’s been an incredible run and a credit to our talent, our partners at TNT and our great wrestling fans for making it happen,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “The best part is, this is just the beginning.”

Inside and outside the ring, AEW’s unparalleled diversity and inclusiveness have also been on full display, resulting in innovative partnerships that provide new ways to engage and service all fans. In its first year, AEW has teamed up with KultureCity to launch the first-ever sensory inclusive wrestling event, Stella’s Wish to help grant wishes for adults with cancer, and Special Olympics to celebrate and inspire all athletes.

AEW’s last live event of 2019 is DYNAMITE on TNT on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Corpus Christi, TX, at the American Bank Center Arena. Tickets for all AEW live events are available at www.AEWTIX.com.