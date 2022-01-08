AEW Holding Dark Tapings Next Week At Universal Studios

All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios next week for a set of AEW Dark tapings at Soundstage 19. The tapings will happen on January 15, with free tickets available starting Monday. Session one takes place from 2 to 5 PM ET, while session 2 happens from 7 to 10 PM ET. Doors open a half an hour before each session. Talent advertised include Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti and John Silver.

