AEW Holding Dark Tapings Next Week At Universal Studios
January 8, 2022
All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios next week for a set of AEW Dark tapings at Soundstage 19. The tapings will happen on January 15, with free tickets available starting Monday. Session one takes place from 2 to 5 PM ET, while session 2 happens from 7 to 10 PM ET. Doors open a half an hour before each session. Talent advertised include Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti and John Silver.
AEW Dark returns to Universal Studios next Saturday.
Free tickets will be available Monday. pic.twitter.com/wu5KXwnboT
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 8, 2022
