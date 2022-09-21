AEW Holds Talent Meeting Before Dynamite Grand Slam

AEW reportedly held a talent meeting before tonight’s Grand Slam taping for Dynamite and Rampage. Fightful Select reports that the meeting was held today and while details have yet to be revealed about who spoke, the meeting was said to have been a sort of pep talk for the roster ahead of the show and was “very positive.” The site notes that those they’ve spoken to have reacted favorably to the meetings that have been held since All Out.

One longtime talent for the company said that the last few weeks since All Out have been more relaxed than what they were in the lead-up to All Out, and another veteran said that the locker room has been the best at the last three tapings that it has been in a long time. Once source referred to it as “addition by subtraction” but would not be specific about who they were talking about in that regard.

Several AEW stars were suspended in the wake of the backstage altercation that followed CM Punk’s post-show media scrum. As of now The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Punk, and Ace Steel have yet to return to the company, with The Elite suspended and both Steel and Punk’s statuses yet to be revealed.