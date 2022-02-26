wrestling / News

AEW News: HOOK Takes Out Nightmare Factory on Rampage, Women’s Title Match Contract Signing Clip

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
HOOK AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– HOOK ran through the Nightmare Factory on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw QT Marshall come out and threaten to stretch HOOK if the latter didn’t show him some respect. That brought Taz’s son out, who proceeded wipe out all the Nightmare Factory students Marshell sent after him:

– AEW shared the following clip from tonight’s contract signing between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for their Women’s World Title match at Revolution. Mercedes Martinez came down to make the assist when things turned physical, leading to Jamie Hayter getting slammed through the table:

