wrestling / News
AEW News: HOOK Takes Out Nightmare Factory on Rampage, Women’s Title Match Contract Signing Clip
– HOOK ran through the Nightmare Factory on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw QT Marshall come out and threaten to stretch HOOK if the latter didn’t show him some respect. That brought Taz’s son out, who proceeded wipe out all the Nightmare Factory students Marshell sent after him:
Right in front of @OfficialTAZ, @QTMarshall interrupts the scheduled programming and demands that @730HOOK show him the respect that he deserves, for building #HOOK into who he is today! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NUDKCz3QWp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
– AEW shared the following clip from tonight’s contract signing between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for their Women’s World Title match at Revolution. Mercedes Martinez came down to make the assist when things turned physical, leading to Jamie Hayter getting slammed through the table:
Chaos erupts as the match is made official at #AEWRampage! The #AEW Women's World Championship between @thunderrosa22 and Dr. @realbrittbaker is ON for #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6! pic.twitter.com/pWVphe9Otm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run