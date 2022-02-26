AEW News: HOOK Takes Out Nightmare Factory on Rampage, Women’s Title Match Contract Signing Clip

– HOOK ran through the Nightmare Factory on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw QT Marshall come out and threaten to stretch HOOK if the latter didn’t show him some respect. That brought Taz’s son out, who proceeded wipe out all the Nightmare Factory students Marshell sent after him:

Right in front of @OfficialTAZ, @QTMarshall interrupts the scheduled programming and demands that @730HOOK show him the respect that he deserves, for building #HOOK into who he is today! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NUDKCz3QWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

– AEW shared the following clip from tonight’s contract signing between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for their Women’s World Title match at Revolution. Mercedes Martinez came down to make the assist when things turned physical, leading to Jamie Hayter getting slammed through the table: