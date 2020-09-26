AEW Reportedly Hoping To Do Postponed Six-Man Tag Match Ahead of Anniversary Show

AEW had to cancel a six-man tag team match that was planned for this week’s Dynamite, but hope to put it on before their anniversary show on October 14th. As previously reported, AEW had to change up their plans which would have seen Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, and Brian Cage face Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Will Hobbs after Archer announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Cage was also not at the tapings, initially tweeting that he was ill and then deleting it.

According to the WON, the hope is that they can do the six-man tag team match on October 7th before Archer faces Moxley on the anniversary show on October 14th. As of now, that would be the only possible date to do the show since next week’s show was yesterday or today.

AEW has reportedly made changes to their testing protocols following several positive COVID-19 tests, with talent now being tested at home in addition to being tested on-site.