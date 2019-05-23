AEW Hoping To Air Weekly Series On ITV 4 In UK

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is hoping to get their weekly series, which will air on TNT in the US this fall, on ITV 4 in the UK when it debuts in October. The deal is not official yet, but Cody recently hinted at it in October. Chris Jericho also mentioned a relationship with ITV 4 on his recent podcast, mentioning a countdown special that will air May 24 that he shot material for. ITV 4 will also air the one-hour Buy-In show and handle the Double or Nothing PPV on Saturday for the UK market.

The final deal won’t be made official until Impact Wrestling makes a decision on if they will run their own weekly two-hour live show on Tuesday or Wednesday nights.

If the AEW deal is made official, the company is hoping that they can air their series live. With WWE’s recent decision to move from Sky Sports to BT Sport (which would happen three months after what would be AEW’s debut on ITV 4 in October), AEW would actually end up with the bigger TV outlet as far as reach goes. Sky is currently in 8.56 million homes in the UK, ITV 4 is available in 27 million homes and BT is only in 2.19 million homes. ITV is the #2 channel in the country, behind the BBC.