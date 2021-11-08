AEW Hosting Charity Bowling Event On Thursday

AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The company announced the event on Monday, and you can get tickets here.

The announcement reads:

Come Join Us for the first ever AEW Charity Bowling Bonanza

Join AEW Wrestlers and Staff for a night of bowling & fun. The AEW teams will be competing against each other for prize money to a charity of their choice (and bragging rights.) All proceeds will be going to Minnesota based charities.

You will have the chance to mingle with AEW Stars and root on your favorite teams. Here are some of the amazing teams you can look forward to seeing

The Nightmare Family

The Factory

HEELS

Inner Circle

Dark Order

Vlog Crew

Team Ref

AEW Dynamite

AEW Rampage

AEW Elevation

This is a CLOSED EVENT that will require a ticket for entry.

From 9pm-12am at Memory Lanes. Cash Bar available.