AEW Hosting Meet and Greet With Tony Khan This Thursday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a meet and greet with AEW CEO Tony Khan this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville. The meet and greet will be free for everyone who holds a ticket to Friday’s AEW Rampage taping. AEW did something similar with Wednesday’s Dynamite taping, as those who attend that can meet Jon Moxley later today.

There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Jacksonville with #AEW President, CEO & GM @TonyKhan this THURSDAY, October 20th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @dailysplace box office. #AEWRampage ticket is required! pic.twitter.com/XTx4qufa2k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2022