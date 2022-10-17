wrestling / News

AEW Hosting Meet and Greet With Tony Khan This Thursday

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a meet and greet with AEW CEO Tony Khan this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville. The meet and greet will be free for everyone who holds a ticket to Friday’s AEW Rampage taping. AEW did something similar with Wednesday’s Dynamite taping, as those who attend that can meet Jon Moxley later today.

