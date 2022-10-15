AEW Hosting Meet & Greet With Jon Moxley on Monday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a free meet and greet with Jon Moxley on Monday for those who bought tickets to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite. It will take place at the Heritage Bank Center at 4:30 PM. Fans can get a free photo with Moxley, but he will not be signing items. This is only open for those who bought tickets to Tuesday’s show.

There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Cincinnati with #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley this Monday, October 17th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @HeritageBankCtr box office. #AEWDynamite ticket is required! pic.twitter.com/hIdAD4bSOX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2022