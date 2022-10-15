wrestling / News

AEW Hosting Meet & Greet With Jon Moxley on Monday

October 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley AEW Rampage 10-14-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a free meet and greet with Jon Moxley on Monday for those who bought tickets to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite. It will take place at the Heritage Bank Center at 4:30 PM. Fans can get a free photo with Moxley, but he will not be signing items. This is only open for those who bought tickets to Tuesday’s show.

