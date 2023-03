AEW House Rules Full Results 03.18.2023: Moxley & Castagnoli vs. The Firm Headliner & More

AEW hosted their inaugural House Rules live show today in Troy, OH. You can see some highlights, as well as as the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam), below.

*Ethan Page defeated Shawn Dean

*FTW Champion Hook defeated Ethan Page

*Jeff Jarrett defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

*Ruby Soho defeated Hollyhood Haley.

*Orange Cassidy & Darby Allen defeated The Butcher & The Blade

*QT Marshall defeated Pat Buck

*Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Anna Jay A.S.

*AEW TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Christopher Daniels

*Jon Moxley & ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Firm (Lee Moriarty & Big Bill)