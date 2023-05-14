AEW House Rules Full Results 05.13.2023: Hangman Page vs. Big Bill Headliner, More

The most recent AEW House Rules show was hosted by AEW in Salem, VA on May 13. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

* FTW Title Match: HOOK def. Ethan Page

* The Gunns def. Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson

* Toni Storm def. Skye Blue

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy def. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

* ROH World Title Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Christopher Daniels

* TNT Title Match: Wardlow def. Lee Moriarty

* Hangman Page def. Big Bill

We are just about to get started with tonight’s second half of #AEWHouseRules in Salem, VA. But first, a visit from @aew owner @TonyKhan! pic.twitter.com/4huS8ZbiQw — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) May 14, 2023