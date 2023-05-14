wrestling / News

AEW House Rules Full Results 05.13.2023: Hangman Page vs. Big Bill Headliner, More

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW House Rules Hangman Page vs. Big Bill Image Credit: AEW

The most recent AEW House Rules show was hosted by AEW in Salem, VA on May 13. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

* FTW Title Match: HOOK def. Ethan Page

* The Gunns def. Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson

* Toni Storm def. Skye Blue

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy def. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

* ROH World Title Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Christopher Daniels

* TNT Title Match: Wardlow def. Lee Moriarty

* Hangman Page def. Big Bill

