AEW House Rules Full Results 06.03.2023: Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Toni Storm, & More Active

AEW hosted a House Rules show on June 3rd in Huntsville, AL. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

* Max Caster def. Tony Nese

* Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh (w/ Karen Jarrett) def. The Boys (The Tate Twins)

* Kyle Fletcher def. a local talent

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander def. Lady Frost

* HOOK, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy def. Preston Vance, Ethan Page & Big Bill

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Shawn Spears

* Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm def. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Skye Blue and Anna Jay

* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin def. Daniel Garcia & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard