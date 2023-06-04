wrestling / News
AEW House Rules Full Results 06.03.2023: Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Toni Storm, & More Active
AEW hosted a House Rules show on June 3rd in Huntsville, AL. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
* Max Caster def. Tony Nese
* Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh (w/ Karen Jarrett) def. The Boys (The Tate Twins)
* Kyle Fletcher def. a local talent
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander def. Lady Frost
* HOOK, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy def. Preston Vance, Ethan Page & Big Bill
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Shawn Spears
* Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm def. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Skye Blue and Anna Jay
* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin def. Daniel Garcia & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard
The Last Outlaw back at @VonBraunCenter, the home to TNA’s debut. #AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/LuZtWFnbEt
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) June 4, 2023
Kris Stat’s got cartwheels! 🤸♀️💫#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/EK1uTbzPzE
— 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@christina_tries) June 4, 2023
Well @OfficialEGO has some moves #AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/DGqVpwglk8
— WhiteLlamaPooPoo | Twitch (@WhiteLlamaPooP) June 4, 2023
