AEW House Rules Results 5.12.23: FTR Defend Tag Titles, More

AEW held a House Rules live event on Friday night, with FTR defending the AEW Tag Team Championships and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Hook def. Ethan Page

* Christopher Daniels and Shawn Spears def. The Boys

* Toni Storm def. Billie Starkz

* Darby Allin x Orange Cassidy def. Big Bill and Lee Moriarity

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Pat Buck

* ROH Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Brian Pillman Jr.

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR def. The Gunn Club