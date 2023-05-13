wrestling / News
AEW House Rules Results 5.12.23: FTR Defend Tag Titles, More
May 12, 2023
AEW held a House Rules live event on Friday night, with FTR defending the AEW Tag Team Championships and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Hook def. Ethan Page
* Christopher Daniels and Shawn Spears def. The Boys
* Toni Storm def. Billie Starkz
* Darby Allin x Orange Cassidy def. Big Bill and Lee Moriarity
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Pat Buck
* ROH Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Brian Pillman Jr.
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR def. The Gunn Club