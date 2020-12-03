AEW News: Details on How Kenny Omega Will Appear On Next Week’s Impact, Moxley Paid Tribute to Pat Patterson on Dynamite

– A new report has some details on how Kenny Omega will be appearing on next week’s episode of Impact. As previously reported, after Omega defeated Jon Moxley on Dynamite for the AEW World Title with Don Callis’ help, Callis rushed Omega out of the building and promised answers on next Tuesday’s episode of Impact.

PWInsider reports that Omega was not at the recent Impact tapings, and that he and Callis will film material that will be inserted into the episode of Impact Wrestling.

– The site also reports that Moxley’s promo last night paid subtle tribute to Pat Patterson. Moxley’s final line in his promo referenced driving the crowd “banana” which Moxley wanted to make sure would be heard in honor of Patterson, who was known for using the phrase.