AEW Hypes MJF vs. Hangman Page With Nonpoint’s ‘Bullet With A Name’
AEW aired a hype video for MJF vs. Hangman Page tonight that used Nonpoint’s song ‘Bullet With A Name’. The song comes from their 2005 album To the Pain and is one of their most popular songs. It was also featured on Smackdown vs. RAW 2007, back in 2006.
Tony Khan wrote about licensing the song on Twitter, thanking the band.
The rivalry between MJF and Hangman Page has sparked into a raging inferno that will burn up #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & Max@The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/ouF48i0E87
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2025
Awesome music video tonight, thanks to Nonpoint for licensing Bullet With a Name to preview tomorrow’s huge fight@The_MJF vs Hangman Page!
Don’t miss Saturday #AEWCollision + Countdown to AEW Revolution back to back
on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax
right NOW
+
Revolution TOMORROW!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2025