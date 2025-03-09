wrestling / News

AEW Hypes MJF vs. Hangman Page With Nonpoint’s ‘Bullet With A Name’

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution 2025 M HAP Image Credit: AEW

AEW aired a hype video for MJF vs. Hangman Page tonight that used Nonpoint’s song ‘Bullet With A Name’. The song comes from their 2005 album To the Pain and is one of their most popular songs. It was also featured on Smackdown vs. RAW 2007, back in 2006.

Tony Khan wrote about licensing the song on Twitter, thanking the band.

