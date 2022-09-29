AEW Hypes ‘National Scissoring Day’ For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” (Billy Gunn) announced that next week’s episode will celebrate ‘National Scissoring Day’. The official AEW Twitter account hyped the celebration with a post that read:

Don’t ever let anyone tell you tweeting can’t make a difference Next week it’s #NationalScissoringDay on #AEWDynamite.”

This came after a post last week which read: “Are we allowed to make new holidays? Because “Scissor Me Daddy Ass Day” should be at the top of the list.”