AEW Confirms Big Announcement for TNT Show for Tomorrow
July 23, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and company president Tony Khan have been hyping up a big announcement on when and where AEW will air on TNT. The AEW on TNT Twitter account confirmed today that the announcement is set for tomorrow (July 24). You can check out that tweet below.
The show has previously been rumored to debut on TNT on October 2 for a Wednesday night airing. It appears we will find out one way or the other tomorrow.
The calm before the storm… Tomorrow! #AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/nOoGrPnaBz
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 23, 2019
