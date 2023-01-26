wrestling / News
AEW News: Identity of Therapist On Dynamite, ROH Supercard of Honor Pre-Sale Code
January 26, 2023 | Posted by
– The Gunns and The Acclaimed had a therapy session on AEW Dynamite, and a new report has the identity of the therapist. PWInsider reports that Tiffany Nieves, a regular performer for OVW, played the role.
– The site also reports that the pre-sale code for ROH Supercard of Honor is LOSROH3. The online pre-sale kicks off tomorrow at 10 AM PT for the event, which takes place on March 31st in Los Angeles, California. The pre-sale link is here.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & TV Tapings, Unadvertised Names in Town
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Buff Bagwell’s Early Success in WCW, Bagwell Teaming With 2 Cold Scorpio
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan