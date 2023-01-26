AEW News: Identity of Therapist On Dynamite, ROH Supercard of Honor Pre-Sale Code

– The Gunns and The Acclaimed had a therapy session on AEW Dynamite, and a new report has the identity of the therapist. PWInsider reports that Tiffany Nieves, a regular performer for OVW, played the role.

– The site also reports that the pre-sale code for ROH Supercard of Honor is LOSROH3. The online pre-sale kicks off tomorrow at 10 AM PT for the event, which takes place on March 31st in Los Angeles, California. The pre-sale link is here.