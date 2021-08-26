AEW News: Illinois Issues Mask Mandate Ahead Of All Out, AEW Pre-Sale Codes

– The host state for AEW All Out has issued an indoor mask mandate ahead of the PPV. NBC Chicago reports that Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

“Illinois will join several other states that have reinstituted statewide indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, effective on Monday,” Pritzker said. “Masks work. Period.”

All Out is set to take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Chicago declared a similar mandate earlier this month.

– PWInsider reports that the following pre-sale codes are in effect for the ongoing AEW Dynamite show pre-sales:

* October 23rd: Dynamite taping in Orlando, Florida (code AEW407)

* November 17th: Dynamite and Rampage taping in Norfolk, Virginia (code AEWNOR)