wrestling / News

AEW vs. Impact Title vs. Title Bout Set For Impact Rebellion

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion

AEW and Impact’s World champions will go head to head at Impact Rebellion in April, with both company’s top titles on the line. At the end of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that whoever wins between Rich Swann and Moose at Impact Sacrifice this weekend will unify the Impact Wrestling and TNA World Championships, then go on to face Kenny Omega to unify the AEW and Impact Wrestling World Titles.

Impact Rebellion airs on April 24th live on PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Impact Rebellion, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading