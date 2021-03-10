AEW vs. Impact Title vs. Title Bout Set For Impact Rebellion

AEW and Impact’s World champions will go head to head at Impact Rebellion in April, with both company’s top titles on the line. At the end of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that whoever wins between Rich Swann and Moose at Impact Sacrifice this weekend will unify the Impact Wrestling and TNA World Championships, then go on to face Kenny Omega to unify the AEW and Impact Wrestling World Titles.

Impact Rebellion airs on April 24th live on PPV.

.@ScottDAmore has announced that @GottaGetSwann and @TheMooseNation will UNIFY the IMPACT World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships SATURDAY at #Sacrifice!

The winner will then face @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX in a TITLE VS TITLE match at Rebellion on April 24th! pic.twitter.com/7mFxoIDAdq

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021