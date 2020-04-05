AEW On Indefinite Filming Hiatus After Recent Taping

AEW has put an indefinite pause on filming after their most recent tapings, according to a new report. Dave Meltzer noted on last night’s Wrestling Observer Radio that following their tapings last week, they are off for an indefinite period of time while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.

As reported last week, the company reportedly taped enough for everal weeks, if not months. That will hold them for a good while. As of now, the status of AEW Double or Nothing on May 23rd is very much up in the air and no one knows what’s going on with it. AEW officials aren’t certain if they would even be able to book a venue for an empty arena if that was what they wanted to do, although that’s not necessarily the route they’re planning to go. There are also obviously the potential issues relating to travel for much of the talent.