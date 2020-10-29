wrestling / News
AEW News: Injury Update on Abadon, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster Tag Team Plans
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– An update on Abadon is online after the injury she suffered at the recent AEW tapings. As previously reported, Abadon was hurt shortly after the start of a match with Taynara Conti.
Abadon was sent to the hospital after the injury as a precaution, but PWInsider reports that she is okay.
– The site also reports that Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are expected to be teaming regularly going forward for AEW.
