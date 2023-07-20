AEW News: Injury Update After Blood & Guts, Swerve Strickland Featured In XXL Magazine, Sammy Guevara’s Vlog

– Last night’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite went off without any major injuries, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there were no major injuries from the match, though it’s noted that it was believed going into the bout that Wheeler Yuta had a leg issue he was dealing with.

– Swerve Strickland posted to Twitter noting that he’s in the Freshman Issue of XXL Magazine. Strickland wrote:

“DREAM COME TRUE!!!! Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue! Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic! This just the start! You aint believe in me yet, too late”

– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog is online and you can see it below: