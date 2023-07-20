wrestling / News
AEW News: Injury Update After Blood & Guts, Swerve Strickland Featured In XXL Magazine, Sammy Guevara’s Vlog
– Last night’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite went off without any major injuries, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there were no major injuries from the match, though it’s noted that it was believed going into the bout that Wheeler Yuta had a leg issue he was dealing with.
– Swerve Strickland posted to Twitter noting that he’s in the Freshman Issue of XXL Magazine. Strickland wrote:
“DREAM COME TRUE!!!!
Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue!
Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic!
This just the start! You aint believe in me yet, too late”
DREAM COME TRUE!!!!
Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue!
Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic!
This just the… pic.twitter.com/9xOvyb1UzW
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 20, 2023
– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog is online and you can see it below:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Jacob Fatu Belongs In WWE, Talks Zilla Fatu’s In-Ring Debut
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads
- Ted DiBiase On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan, Hogan Winning World Title At WrestleMania 9
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd