wrestling / News

AEW News: Injury Update After Blood & Guts, Swerve Strickland Featured In XXL Magazine, Sammy Guevara’s Vlog

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kota Ibushi Jon Moxley Blood & Guts Image Credit: AEW

– Last night’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite went off without any major injuries, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there were no major injuries from the match, though it’s noted that it was believed going into the bout that Wheeler Yuta had a leg issue he was dealing with.

– Swerve Strickland posted to Twitter noting that he’s in the Freshman Issue of XXL Magazine. Strickland wrote:

“DREAM COME TRUE!!!!

Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue!

Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic!

This just the start! You aint believe in me yet, too late”

– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog is online and you can see it below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Blood and Guts, Sammy Guevara, Swerve Strickland, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading