AEW Reportedly Interested In Signing Mariah May

A new Fightful Select report indicates that AEW might be considering a deal to sign STARDOM’s Mariah May. She was part of a tryout at WWE’s UK Performance Center in 2019, and the wrestler has been working in Japan with her current promotion since December 2022. WWE has reportedly been following her career for a few years as a prospective signee, although sources indicate that AEW might be more motivated to acquire her as a roster member currently.

There’s no word as of yet whether May has had active conversations or contract talks with either AEW or WWE. She has been working a heavy schedule for STARDOM, though there was speculation over the past week that she could be finishing up her run in Japan after she shut down her Big Cartel store and posted to Twitter saying:

“I will never forget this time of my life. Thankful”

The day previous to the tweet, she Mina Shirakawa lost the Goddess of Stardom Championships to the Cosmic Angels.