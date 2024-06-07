AEW Reportedly Interested in Chad Gable, WWE Has Made ‘Excellent’ Offer

As previously reported, Chad Gable will technically be a free agent after today as that’s when his WWE contract is said to be expiring. However, he is scheduled to work Clash at the Castle in Scotland next week and is still in talks with WWE about a new deal. Unless he signed some sort of short-term extension, and there’s been no word he has, he will be working that event as a free agent.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has made an ‘excellent’ offer to Gable and are interested in keeping him. AEW is also reportedly interested, although they cannot make an offer until his deal expires. There have been several “key people” pushing Gable as a possible signing to Tony Khan.